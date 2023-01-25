Read full article on original website
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in
kjluradio.com
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday.
krcgtv.com
Driver suffers medical emergency causing rollover crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The driver of a single vehicle crash in Jefferson City Thursday afternoon walked away with minor injuries. In a press release Jefferson City police said the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Edgewood Drive. Police said the driver Thomas Nield,...
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crashes reported in Boone County
Check back for updates related to the winter storm.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered
Check back for updates related to the winter storm.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Fire Department gets new arson dog, K-9 Tony
The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia firefighters work house fire on city's east side
The Sedalia Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid an area on the city’s east side. The department announced around 8 a.m. this morning that fire crews were working a house fire in the 1900 block of East 16th Street. The roadway is blocked to motorists.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
939theeagle.com
NWS says unexpected rain has limited snow totals in Columbia
The National Weather Service (NWS) says rain lasted longer than expected overnight along the I-70 corridor in mid-Missouri, significantly limiting snow amounts in Columbia and Jefferson City. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Phfahler says additional snowfall of less than an inch is possible across the region today. Heavier snowfall is...
KYTV
Miller County Sheriff’s Office receives federal grant for body armor
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you come in contact with a law enforcement officer, they are likely wearing a bulletproof vest. Deputies at Miller County received their new ones Thursday, a hefty upgrade to what they had before. ”The body armor they had in the past was at least six...
kmmo.com
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
KRMS Radio
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the
Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County judge gave a Columbia rape suspect a $1 million cash-only bond at a hearing on Friday. Judge Kevin Crane gave Travis Birkhead, 37, the chance to post a bond to get out of the Boone County Jail. Birkhead, of Columbia, previously had no bond while he faces charges
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
