hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo
The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
AOL Corp
Lil’ Kim, Ashanti to perform at Apollo Theater as part of Harlem Festival of Culture kickoff
“The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends” will also feature appearances by Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign. Lil’ Kim is scheduled to perform at New York City’s Apollo Theater on Jan. 26 in one of the Harlem Festival of Culture’s (HFC) opening events. Ashanti will be joining the Queens rapper at the world-famous Harlem venue.
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
iheart.com
JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys
JAY-Z might light up the Grammys stage with a memorable performance next month. According to a report Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday night, January 24, the Roc Nation founder is expected to team up with DJ Khaled for a special set at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. There's no word on what the performance will consist of just yet. However, it's safe to say that he may deliver his lengthy verse on Khaled's "God Did." As of this report, there's no confirmation on Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend or Fridayy's attendance at the upcoming awards show.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
TMZ.com
Papoose Named Head of Hip Hop at Tunecore, Wants Artists to Ditch Majors
Papoose has an enriching message for all artists who are tired of record labels divvying up all their profits -- come join him at Tunecore, where he's just been named the music distributor's head of hip hop!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Pap Tuesday morning, and he was more than...
1053rnb.com
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know. GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single...
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash
2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
thesource.com
Joe Budden Teases Melyssa Ford Over Her Ex Flo Rida Winning $82 Million in Court
Last week, rapper Flo Rida won his lawsuit against Celsius, the energy drink company, awarding him $82 million in damages. Many people around the industry congratulated the “Low” rapper. One person, in particular, seemed to surface online after the news. His ex-girlfriend, Melyssa Ford, was trending. The two...
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
