New York City, NY

hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch

Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo

The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
iheart.com

JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys

JAY-Z might light up the Grammys stage with a memorable performance next month. According to a report Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday night, January 24, the Roc Nation founder is expected to team up with DJ Khaled for a special set at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. There's no word on what the performance will consist of just yet. However, it's safe to say that he may deliver his lengthy verse on Khaled's "God Did." As of this report, there's no confirmation on Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend or Fridayy's attendance at the upcoming awards show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash

2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
thesource.com

Joe Budden Teases Melyssa Ford Over Her Ex Flo Rida Winning $82 Million in Court

Last week, rapper Flo Rida won his lawsuit against Celsius, the energy drink company, awarding him $82 million in damages. Many people around the industry congratulated the “Low” rapper. One person, in particular, seemed to surface online after the news. His ex-girlfriend, Melyssa Ford, was trending. The two...
iheart.com

Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset

Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.

