Lincoln County, WV

Lootpress

Deputies need your help in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley shares the following about the incidents. Over the last two days, deputies have been receiving reports of burglaries in the area of Workman Rd in Lansing. We ask anyone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WVNT-TV

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Kanawha County man arrested for breaking into vehicles

DUPONT CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested following reports of vehicle break-ins on Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:47am, deputies received reports of in-progress breaking and entering to motor vehicles and were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue in Dupont City.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

