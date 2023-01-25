Read full article on original website
Suspect in alleged Elkview, West Virginia, McDonald’s knife attack waives preliminary hearing
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife during an armed robbery at an Elkview McDonald’s waived his preliminary hearing on Friday. Kanawha County Magistrate Court says Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview, waived his preliminary hearing. His case will now go to a Kanawha County grand jury. According to […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
Deputies need your help in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley shares the following about the incidents. Over the last two days, deputies have been receiving reports of burglaries in the area of Workman Rd in Lansing. We ask anyone...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
WVNT-TV
Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
1 dead after Fayette County, West Virginia, fire on Wednesday; 4 deaths in 3 WV fires this week
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have died in three separate house fires this week in West Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal. The deaths come from three separate fires. One in Fayette County on Wednesday; one in Harrison County on Thursday; and one in Berkeley County on Monday. The Fire Marshal’s office […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
lootpress.com
Kanawha County man arrested for breaking into vehicles
DUPONT CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested following reports of vehicle break-ins on Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:47am, deputies received reports of in-progress breaking and entering to motor vehicles and were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue in Dupont City.
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after locking woman in house, physically abusing her ‘all evening’
NALLEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing felony charges after forcing a woman to remain in his residence on Wednesday and being physically abusive to her for an extended period of time. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 26, 2023, deputies with the department...
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Arrested and Charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man after responding to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital. The incident happened in the Henlawson area of Logan County. The suspect, Patrick Sean Ballard, had been in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend.
wymt.com
Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
