Maersk Supply Service Pens Major Contract for FPSO Work in Brazil
Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service said Thursday it had signed an assignment agreement with TechnipFMC for work in Brazil. The scope covers the pre-installation of the mooring system and hook-up of the FPSO P-78. The FPSO P-78 will be the seventh FPSO in the Búzios field, located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.
Freeport Gets US OK to Begin Steps to Restart LNG Plant
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, got approval from federal regulators on Thursday to take early steps to restart its fire-idled LNG export plant in Texas. Freeport, however, has not yet sought permission to restart the liquefaction trains that turn natural gas into LNG for export....
S5 Inks Deal with Deutsche ReGas to Manage Shuttle Tankers
Transfer carrier Coral Furcata delivers LNG to FSRU Neptune at Deutsche ReGas's Terminal, Lubmin, Germany. Image courtesy S5 Agency World. S5 Agency World (S5) signed a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at its new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. The new LNG terminal will process LNG imports into Germany and has a regasification apacity of up to 5.2 bcm of natural gas per year.
Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
Diana Shipping Sells 2005-built Bulker for $15 Million
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Wednesday announced it has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell one of its older vessels. Diana said it sold the 2005-built Capesize vessel Aliki to an unnamed, unaffiliated third party for a sale price of $15.08 million before commissions. Delivery to the buyer...
New Company: Lehmann Marine offers COBRA Battery System
With the founding of Lehmann Marine, a subsidiary of Höpen GmbH, a new supplier of innovative maritime products such as the COBRA battery system has entered the maritime market in 2023. The COBRA (Compact Battery Rack) battery system, which is freely scalable and tailored to maritime requirements, has several...
NYK to Build Fifth LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC
NYK ordered its fifth liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG/liquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI). The ship will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2026. This vessel is the seventh in NYK's fleet of LPG-fueled...
TORM Buys Seven LR1 Tankers
Danish tanker shipping company TORM announced it has entered into deals to acquire seven secondhand LR1 vessels. The company said on Thursday that it reached a deal on January 25 to acquire three vessels after purchasing four vessels earlier this month. The seven ships were built at Korean and Chinese shipyards from 2011 to 2013.
US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses Its Requirements
(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Swan Hellenic's SH Diana Floated Out at Helsinki Shipyard
Swan Hellenic announced that SH Diana, the newest and largest ship in its fleet, was floated out of dry dock this week at Helsinki Shipyard. SH Diana’s fitting out is now already under way, leaving the luxury expedition cruise ship on schedule for her maiden cruise leaving Palermo, Italy for Lisbon, Portugal on April 15. The 125-meter-long, 12,100 GRT vessel will then make its way up the West Atlantic seaboard of Europe for explorations of the Arctic.
