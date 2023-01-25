ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot

By Pat Reavy
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Three people were injured — two of them shot — during a birthday party at a downtown Salt Lake hotel early Tuesday, according to police. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

The 24-year-old victim was in a wheelchair when he was shot, police saId. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The 22-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital by a relative.

A third person, a 21-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police. What kind of injuries she suffered and how she received them were not disclosed.

"Based on evidence from the scene, detectives have determined the 24-year-old man and another person pulled out guns when the shots were fired, and the two men were shot," according to police.

Detectives were working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office "to determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate."

