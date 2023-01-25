Read full article on original website
Universal Media Group Announces Expansion of Business Verticals
Boca Raton, Florida, January 27, 2023 — McapMediaWire – Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) (“UMGP”) , an emerging producer and distributor of both short and long–form content, is pleased to announce the expansion of multiple business verticals. Through programming created under the UMGP banner, targeted program acquisitions, partnerships, and aggressive national marketing campaigns, the company is excited about the development of multiple new revenue verticals while continuing to develop its current in–house projects.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) Launches CSLI Studios
Company Plans New Production Slate of Feature Films, Short Films and Episodic Content. HOLLYWOOD, CA, January 26, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) announces launch of CSLI STUDIOS, a film/tv production company. CSLI Studios will be a full-service film/tv production company focused on producing high quality, story and character driven original content. Productions will include short, feature and episodic content featuring top Hollywood talent. Genres include horror, drama, superhero, adaptations, thrillers, sci-fi and comedy productions.
Cadan Technologies, a Futuris Brand, Discusses Corporate Update and Outlook for 2023
FAIRFAX, VA, January 27, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides its shareholders with an update on Cadan Technologies. Cadan Technologies, a leading managed IT, security, IT staffing, and...
Starstream Entertainment Launches into 2023 While Anticipating Record Breaking 2022 Financials
New Smyrna Beach, Florida, January 26, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Starstream Entertainment Inc.’s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Company is expecting to report record revenues which are anticipated to top $3 million in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report.
1606 Corp Now Trading under Ticker CBDW, Management Announces First Acquisition
1606 Corp, aka CBD.Inc, agrees to buy 51% of Brio Nutrition Pending Ongoing Financial Audit. Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 26, 2023 — McapMediaWire— 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD product distribution company, announced that the company has successfully started trading on the OTC Market under the Ticker Symbol of CBDW. 1606 Corp’s S-1 registration statement became effective on January 22, 2022 and began trading on the OTC Market on January 17th, 2023.
IQST – iQSTEL Reminds Shareholders To Get Their Votes In Before Annual Meeting Next Week On January 31, 2023
New York, NY, January 26, 2023 — McapMediaWire — iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today issued a reminder to all shareholders to vote in advance of the upcoming annual shareholder meeting scheduled for January 31, 2023, at 11 am (EDT). iQSTEL’s 2022 operational performance was the best ever in...
