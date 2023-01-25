Boca Raton, Florida, January 27, 2023 — McapMediaWire – Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) (“UMGP”) , an emerging producer and distributor of both short and long–form content, is pleased to announce the expansion of multiple business verticals. Through programming created under the UMGP banner, targeted program acquisitions, partnerships, and aggressive national marketing campaigns, the company is excited about the development of multiple new revenue verticals while continuing to develop its current in–house projects.

