Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.

1 DAY AGO