ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

By Aidan Cellini
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs Colombia live stream, TV channel, lineups, and rosters for USMNT friendly

The United States deployed some exciting young talent on Wednesday against Serbia, and while the match resulted in a 2-1 defeat, there were many positives to take from the 90 minutes of action. Now, acting head coach Anthony Hudson will hope to push the USMNT towards a victory as they...
ng-sportingnews.com

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash

Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid? How to watch Copa del Rey quarterfinal on TV

Real Madrid will face their intra-city rivals Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that will determine which team advances to the semifinals of the competition. The Madrid derby matchups are always high-strung affairs, but the tension spiked in the lead-up with Atletico supporters once again targeting Real's...
ng-sportingnews.com

Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits

High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
ng-sportingnews.com

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match

The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy