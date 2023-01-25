SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 7)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney

Bas Diaz (right) won the 138-pound title Saturday at the Ed Winger Classic to help the Go-Hawks take the team title.

A change at the top of the SBLive Iowa Top 25, with Waverly-Shell Rock moving ahead of Southeast Polk.

The battle for Class 3A gold next month is going to be fun, and both the Go-Hawks and Rams have great teams ready to finish first. But there are plenty others in 3A that want to win it all.

Here is a look at the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings with all three classifications compiled into one:

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (LW No. 2)

In one of the featured events of the year, the Go-Hawks came out on top, winning the Ed Winger Classic over Southeast Polk, Bettendorf, Ankeny Centennial and several of the top teams in Class 3A. Ryder Block remained unbeaten, winning gold at 138, while Bas Diaz and Danny Diaz also finished first. McCrae Hagarty and Jake Walker were each second. Ryker Graff added a third place finish.

2. Southeast Polk (Last week No. 1)

The Rams finished second at the Ed Winger Classic to Waverly-Shell Rock. Carter Pearson and Brent Slade picked up individual titles, Wil Oberbrockling and Harrison Gibson were runners-up, while Justis Jesuroga and Cooper Martinson finished third.

Southeast Polk's Carter Pearson took the 106-pound title.

3. Osage (LW No. 3)

A weekend off to prepare for the upcoming Top of Iowa Conference Tournament for the Green Devils, as they took down Crestwood in a tightly-contested dual, 39-30.

4. Fort Dodge (LW No. 4)

Behind a title by Dreshaun Ross, the Dodgers posted a sixth-place finish at the Ed Winger Classic. Fort Dodge was without state contenders Dru Ayala and Koy Davidson, as Collin Munter, freshman Luke Fierke, Cal Hartman, Damarion Ross, Kane Butrick and Sam Davidson all placed.

5. Ankeny (LW No. 5)

The Hawks were golden at their home duals tournament, honoring legendary former head coach Dave Ewing by winning the title. Perez Perez, Lincoln Folkers, Teagen Peiffer, Xander Kenworthy, Cade Bennethum and Will Hinrichs were all 4-0.

6. Bettendorf (LW No. 6)

It wasn’t quite a three-horse race at the Ed Winger Classic, but Bettendorf did enough to secure third in the field. Jace Knight and Cody Trevino were both winners, TJ Koester and Tycho Carmichael placed second, and Jayce Luna and Elijah Mendoza scored bronze medals.

7. Linn-Mar (LW No. 7)

A strong all-around showing ended with Linn-Mar ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley and others at the Bob Lueders. Malik DeBow, Kane Naaktgeboren, Grant Kress and Tate Naaktgeboren won titles, while Aiden Kiesey, Nate Fish, Aidan Ehlinger, Austin Vandersee, Grant Boddicker, Landen Bushman, James Bouska and Griffin Schultz all placed.

8. West Delaware (LW No. 8)

It was a perfect weekend for West Delaware, as they dominated Center Point-Urbana, Decorah, Oelwein and Vinton-Shellsburg in dual action as they prepare for the WaMac Conference Tournament this weekend.

9. Waukee Northwest (LW No. 9)

The Wolves claimed another strong finish, placing fifth at the Ed Winger Classic. Koufax Christensen had a dominating showing, winning the 120-pound title with Carter Freeman finishing second after a tough loss to Underwood’s Gable Porter.

Waukee Northwest's Koufax Christensen (top) earned the 120-pound title.

10. Alburnett (LW No. 10)

Alburnett used its depth and strong lineup to win its own duals tournament over Notre Dame Burlington and others. Rowdy Neighbor, Dawson Becker, Brody Neighbor, Gunnar Keeney, Shayden Washburn and Carson Klostermann were each 4-0.

11. Don Bosco (LW No. 11)

There is no slowing down the Dons, as they dominated the two-day Herb Irgens Invitational. Myles McMahon, Andrew Kimball, Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner claimed titles, while Kanaan Delagardelle, Cole Frost, Jaxon Larson, Payton Regenold, Kaiden Knaack, Kyler Knaack, Jacob Thiry, Landon Fernandez and Emerson Hahn all placed.

12. Iowa City High (LW No. 12)

A tough loss to Mount Vernon left City High with a silver trophy at the Bean City Duals. They also lost Cale Seaton to an injury, while Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter continued their strong seasons with 10 total pins.

13. West Des Moines Valley (LW No. 13)

The Tigers finished seventh at the Ed Winger Classic as Nate Bierman was third to lead the team. Chase Hutchinson secured a fourth, while Cinsere Clark and Mason Wray each placed fifth.

14. Mount Vernon (LW No. 14)

Big weekend in terms of duals for Mount Vernon, as they bested Class 3A power Iowa City High to claim the Bean City Duals title. Jase Jaspers, Croix Shebetka, Mikey Ryan, Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan and Clark Younggren all had perfect days.

15. Notre Dame Burlington (LW No. 15)

Despite giving up some, Notre Dame Burlington battled to a second place finish at the Alburnett Duals, falling only to the host. Carter West, CJ Davis, Kaiden Dietzenbach and CJ Walrath went unbeaten in four matches each.

16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW No. 16)

Not many teams gave Don Bosco a test at the Herb Irgens Invitational, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton did, placing second overall. Garrett McHugh was first with Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam and Ty Koedam placing second. Jayce Curry and Zayvion Ellington were each third.

17. Ankeny Centennial (LW No. 17)

It was a big weekend for the Jaguars, as they placed fourth at the Ed Winger Classic. Lucas Bruhl rebounded from his first loss, placing third overall. Cale Vandermark, Cody Vandermark, Payton Bright, Cael Wiener, Isaac Bruhl and Zach English all finished in the Top-5.

18. Lisbon (LW No. 18)

Lisbon used good showings from several wrestlers to place fourth at the Bob Lueders. Brandon Paez remained unbeaten with a pair of falls and a decision, moving to 43-0 by winning the 120-pound title. Wyatt Smith also kept his perfect record intact with two falls and a decision, while Wesley Sadler and Indy Ferguson were second.

19. Crestwood (LW No. 19)

A tough loss to Osage was followed up by a 3-1 showing at the Denver Duals with wins over Dyersville Beckman, Denver and Waukon around a loss to Fennimore (Wisconson).

20. Bondurant Farrar (LW No. 20)

Stepping out a bit, the Bluejays showed their toughness, placing second to Ankeny at the Dave Ewing Duals. Reid Foster, Connor Fiser, Matthew McCrea, Nolan Fellers and Jack Lewis all had perfect days.

21. Webster City (LW No. 25)

A year after being denied, Webster City made sure they would come out on top of the North Central Conference, outdistancing itself from Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield/Dows for top honors. Carson Doolittle, Austin Mason, CJ Hisler and Jaxon Cherry all rolled to league crowns, with Linden Phetxoumphone and Landon Griffin scoring seconds.

22. Wilton (LW NR)

Wilton was crowned the champions by a large margin over Nashua-Plainfield at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational, making a strong statement just ahead of postseason action. Austin Etzel, Gabriel Brisker, Hayden Hill, Garrett Burkle, Kaden Shir and Alexander Kaufmann all picked up titles.

23. Nashua-Plainfield (LW No. 21)

It was a two-team race at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational, as Nashua-Plainfield came up short against Wilton for team gold. Jayden Rinken, Garret Rinken, Titus Evans and Aiden Sullivan were all crowned champions.

24. Humboldt (LW No. 22)

The Wildcats, who claimed the regular-season North Central Conference duals title, finished second at the conference meet. Cyler Cirks, Jase Goodell and Ty Gargano were all crowned champions, while Tyce Clarken, Landon Halverson and Gaige Allen finished second.

25. Creston (LW No. 24)

With over 200 points, Creston easily bested the field at the John J Harris Invitational, placing first ahead of Winterset, Atlantic and others. Lincoln Keeler and Kaden Street were first.