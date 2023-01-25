Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County judge gave a Columbia rape suspect a $1 million cash-only bond at a hearing on Friday. Judge Kevin Crane gave Travis Birkhead, 37, the chance to post a bond to get out of the Boone County Jail. Birkhead, of Columbia, previously had no bond while he faces charges The post Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
St. James man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Phelps County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl is headed to prison. Dennis Stanley, of St. James, pleaded down last week to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance were dropped. Stanley was sentenced to ten years in prison.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man pleads guilty to using identities of dead people to get COVID stimulus payments
An Eldon man pleads guilty to participating in a scheme to use the identities of dead people to receive thousands of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus payments. Lamar Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government in federal court Thursday. He’ll be sentenced on June 21 and faces up to ten years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
Bond review hearing scheduled for Columbia doctor accused of rape and assault
COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday afternoon a bond review hearing is set for the Columbia doctor accused of raping and assaulting a woman. Travis Birkhead faces charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Back in December Birkhead's public defender argued for Birkhead to be released with a GPS monitor. However, Boone County Judge Josh Devine rejected Birkhead's request as The post Bond review hearing scheduled for Columbia doctor accused of rape and assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
kjluradio.com
Northeast Missouri man charged with burglary at Sedalia paint store
A northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges for a burglary at a paint store in Sedalia. Chaney Crow, III, of Memphis, Missouri, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Sedalia Police Department says...
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man gets seven-year prison term for brutally assaulting family member
A Pulaski County man is sentenced to prison for causing critical injuries to a female family member last year. Reginald Gallop, of St. Robert, pleaded down Tuesday to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to seven years. Gallop was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was recently accused of pulling a gun on an employee at a Downtown bar had more charges filed for an alleged incident that occurred last year. Jonathan Dowell, 23, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an incident on The post Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bench trial scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
A bench trial is set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism as he takes on the Department of Revenue about his driving license. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly for drunk driving. Officers were called to the Arby’s restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. He allegedly had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck and smelled of alcohol. Arresting officers say Chism had vomit on his shirt and was slurring his speech. When asked to exit his vehicle, Chism refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Linn man sentenced to four years in DOC for child molestation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections last week for fourth-degree child molestation. Gerald Rodgers, 48, pleaded guilty to child molestation on Nov. 22. He was sentenced Jan. 19 at the Cole County Courthouse. He will be given credit for any time served. He was The post Linn man sentenced to four years in DOC for child molestation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Miller County Sheriff’s Office receives federal grant for body armor
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you come in contact with a law enforcement officer, they are likely wearing a bulletproof vest. Deputies at Miller County received their new ones Thursday, a hefty upgrade to what they had before. ”The body armor they had in the past was at least six...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
KRMS Radio
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
Comments / 0