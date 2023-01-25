ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Way It Was — Queen Elizabeth II On The Detroit River

By George Bulanda
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 3 days ago

1951 She reigned as the United Kingdom’s Monarch for so long that it’s hard to think of her title as anything other than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Having served in that capacity for more than 70 years, she will be remembered as Britain’s longest-serving monarch. But back in 1951, she was simply Princess Elizabeth. She is seen here, age 25, waving with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at her side while visiting Windsor, Ontario, with the Detroit shoreline hovering behind them.

At that time, the city’s skyline was dominated by the Penobscot and Guardian buildings, not the Renaissance Center, whose first tower opened a quarter-century after this photo was shot. Canada was — and is — part of the Commonwealth, and Elizabeth visited the country twice more, in 1959 and 1984.

This image of the princess was taken on Oct. 15, 1951, but just a few months later, in February of 1952, Elizabeth’s father, George VI, died, and she became queen. Her splashy coronation took place in 1953.

She married Philip in 1947, and their union lasted nearly 74 years, until his death in 2021. He was 99. Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Her son Charles then became King Charles III.

Some have voiced concerns about the king’s age (73) at the time of his accession, but considering his parents’ longevity, as well as that of the Queen Mother, who was approaching 102 at the time of her death, his reign has the potential to be quite long.

This story is from the January 2023 issue of Hour Detroit magazine . Read more in our digital edition . Find even more The Way It Was articles on HourDetroit.com .

The post The Way It Was — Queen Elizabeth II On The Detroit River appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
AFP

Montrealers shrug off the cold to dance and party at Igloofest

Snow may have been falling on Montreal's Old Port, with temperatures in the bone-chilling category, but that didn't stop the exuberant dancers during the city's first Igloofest after a Covid  pause. So what, they seemed to say, if temperatures were on the wrong side of zero.
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
432
Followers
299
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy