David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins

Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Providence crowns first king and queen
Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
Johnson City Press
Murrell, Seiferth honored at annual SFTC banquet
Last Saturday’s annual State of Franklin Track Club at the Fall Branch School banquet had all the usual glitz and glamor along with good food for all those in attendance. Two new hall of fame inductees were honored and the year’s outstanding high school runners were recognized.
Johnson City Press
Lady Pioneers get sweep of Lady Hilltoppers, keep first place; Crockett boys win in OT
Aaliyah Story was the story. The impressive David Crockett freshman narrowly missed a triple-double in a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing and defensive performance usually reserved for upperclassmen. She joined with fellow freshman Brylee Tullock to lead the Pioneers to a hard-fought 49-43 win for their first regular season sweep of Science Hill in 18 years on Friday night at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Central boys earn first win against Gate City
GATE CITY — Ethan Collins and Casey Dotson willed the Wise Central boys basketball team to a program first on Friday night. Collins, a sophomore, and Dotson, a senior, combined for 57 points to lead the Warriors to their first-ever victory over Gate City.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials, students break ground on new athletic fields
Washington County officials gathered for the groundbreaking on four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday. The two new baseball fields and two new softball fields will be complete with artificial turf infields, dugouts, restrooms and concession stands.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport's public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. It would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education before...
Johnson City Press
City Commission Work Session
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone basketball
West Ridge and Daniel Boone settled for a split of Friday's Big 5 basketball doubleheader in Gray. After the Lady Trailblazers secured a 53-41 win inside Bobby Snyder Gym, John Dyer's Wolves came through with a 72-63 victory.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Should Kingsport schools utilize TikTok in its social media portfolio?
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport school board member has some heartburn about Kingsport City Schools using TikTok for part of its social media offerings. However, a KCS staff member said the TikTok videos began as an idea of student interns to engage youth and became part of social media communications about two years ago.
Johnson City Press
Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring
The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
Johnson City Press
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
Johnson City Press
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023, and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County school in fall 2023.
supertalk929.com
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
Johnson City Press
ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who...
erwinrecord.net
Members of Erwin beverage board deny beer permit to Blue Ridge Beverage Co.
After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.
Johnson City Press
Dabbs’ shot with 2.5 ticks left halts Tribe winning streak at 6
KINGSPORT — Greeneville senior guard Adjatay Dabbs put an end to Dobyns-Bennett’s six-game winning streak on Friday in nonconference boys basketball action at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Dabbs’ 16-foot running layup with 2.5 seconds left sunk the Indians 61-60. The Indians had a chance, but a long pass...
Johnson City Press
Two JCS middle schoolers take top spots in statewide Civics Essay Contest
Two Johnson City Schools middle school students recently took the top two spots in the 6-8th grade division of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest with Liberty Bell’s Allie O’Neil taking first place and Indian Trail’s Ela Bradshaw taking home second place. The Civics Essay Contest is hosted...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 27
Jan. 27, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet published several “Pointed Paragraphs.” Among them were the following: “A beer in hand is worth two in the keg.”. “There is always room for one more oyster in the soup.”
