Jonesborough, TN

David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins

By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Murrell, Seiferth honored at annual SFTC banquet

Last Saturday’s annual State of Franklin Track Club at the Fall Branch School banquet had all the usual glitz and glamor along with good food for all those in attendance. Two new hall of fame inductees were honored and the year’s outstanding high school runners were recognized.
Johnson City Press

Lady Pioneers get sweep of Lady Hilltoppers, keep first place; Crockett boys win in OT

Aaliyah Story was the story. The impressive David Crockett freshman narrowly missed a triple-double in a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing and defensive performance usually reserved for upperclassmen. She joined with fellow freshman Brylee Tullock to lead the Pioneers to a hard-fought 49-43 win for their first regular season sweep of Science Hill in 18 years on Friday night at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Central boys earn first win against Gate City

GATE CITY — Ethan Collins and Casey Dotson willed the Wise Central boys basketball team to a program first on Friday night. Collins, a sophomore, and Dotson, a senior, combined for 57 points to lead the Warriors to their first-ever victory over Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

City Commission Work Session

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone basketball

West Ridge and Daniel Boone settled for a split of Friday's Big 5 basketball doubleheader in Gray. After the Lady Trailblazers secured a 53-41 win inside Bobby Snyder Gym, John Dyer's Wolves came through with a 72-63 victory.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring

The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office

Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Members of Erwin beverage board deny beer permit to Blue Ridge Beverage Co.

After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Dabbs’ shot with 2.5 ticks left halts Tribe winning streak at 6

KINGSPORT — Greeneville senior guard Adjatay Dabbs put an end to Dobyns-Bennett’s six-game winning streak on Friday in nonconference boys basketball action at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Dabbs’ 16-foot running layup with 2.5 seconds left sunk the Indians 61-60. The Indians had a chance, but a long pass...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 27

Jan. 27, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet published several “Pointed Paragraphs.” Among them were the following: “A beer in hand is worth two in the keg.”. “There is always room for one more oyster in the soup.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

