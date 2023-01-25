Read full article on original website
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers boost both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The best free agent pick up for the Miami Dolphins in 2022
Chris Grier knew he needed to make some drastic changes heading into the 2022 season and he did exactly that. The Miami Dolphins had some of their free agent signings in a long time so there is a lot to unpack from it. The Dolphins were able to re-sign some...
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans Mock Draft: Franchise QB at No. 2?
With holes all over the roster, the Houston Texans could get a franchise QB with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Former NFL Star: 'There's Smoke Everywhere' About 1 Quarterback Being Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only starting quarterback in the NFC South being mentioned in trade rumors this week. During an appearance on the Boone Podcast, former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp said he heard rumblings about the Bears potentially trading Justin Fields this offseason. The ...
Cowboys Mock Draft: Need More Help at WR or CB?
Whether the Cowboys choose to plug roster holes in free agency with veterans or in the draft with possible project players, one thing is certain: Dallas has to improve the roster, period.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Colin Cowherd links Sean Payton with interesting NFC East team
Radio host and Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has linked former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton with the Washington Commanders instead of the Dallas Cowboys. "No bad contracts, they can cut Carson Wentz tomorrow," Cowherd said of the Commanders during an edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," as shared by Wil Leitner of iHeartRadio. "They have several great young players at key positions. Edge rusher, receiver, left tackle, running back… Key positions, they’ve got them. They need to upgrade the offensive line a little, they need a quarterback."
Look: 1 Team Named Favorite If Saquon Barkley Leaves
Saquon Barkley is a free agent this offseason after playing on the final year of his contract with the New York Giants in 2022. The Giants love Saquon, especially after the season he put together in Year 5. But the 25-year-old running back could decide to find a new franchise this offseason. ...
Four early consensus names for Miami football offensive coordinator
The firing of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis on Friday created many short lists from Miami football pundits on the successors. Miami also has an opening for a quarterbacks coach following the departure of Frank Ponce for the same position and OC at Appalachian State. Former UNLV...
