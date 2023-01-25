Read full article on original website
thebamabuzz.com
Wharf Casual Seafood to open 5th Alabama location in Alex City on February 1
According to the Alexander City Outlook, Wharf Casual Seafood is opening its 5th location in Alabama on February 1st. Looking for a new restaurant to stop at while traveling on Hwy 280 going to and from the Auburn University football and basketball games? Try Alexander City’s much anticipated new Wharf Casual Seafood.
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend
There will be some big names on the Plains for Junior Day.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cassie Stevens wins all-around, No. 5 Auburn gymnastics tops NC State
For Cassie Stevens, it all paid off. After a week of drilling the details, Auburn’s unheralded senior shined in the clutch moment, and with Suni Lee resting on floor and out of the all-around, it was Stevens who won the meet’s all-around title with a career performance in front of a sold-out crowd Friday in Neville Arena.
Auburn football: 2 former Tigers running backs commit to Troy
2 former Auburn football running backs during the Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin eras have committed to Troy in the past few days: Jordon Ingram, who entered the transfer portal on December 6, and Asa Martin, who bolted the program back in December 2018 when he signed with Miami but ultimately ended up at Memphis.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics vs NC State
Scenes from the Auburn gymnastics team's meet against NC State on Friday, Jan. 27 at Neville Arena. Auburn's Cassie Stevens won the all-around as the Tigers topped the Wolfpack 197.175 - 196.125.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The finer details’: No. 5 Auburn gymnastics combs for tenths ahead of second home meet
As the Auburn gymnastics team turns its attention to refining skills and polishing routines, head coach Jeff Graba said he’s gotten in the habit of belting out ‘no’ lately. While the fifth-ranked Tigers toil away at practice in McWhorter, swinging on the bars or vaulting into the...
Opelika-Auburn News
As Auburn bids farewell to Big 12/SEC Challenge, a look at how it’s fared
When Auburn touches down in Morgantown, West Virginia, for its contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, it’ll mark the beginning of an end. The matchup, which tips off at 11 a.m., will be the Tigers’ last in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’ll be West Virginia’s last game in the challenge, too, as this weekend marks the final installment of what came to be a decade ago, with the SEC pivoting to a similar set up with the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Got to take it personally': Defending opposing guards a must-fix for Auburn
Tyrece Radford’s 30-point night was the most impactful of any Aggie en route to his team’s 79-63 win over No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday. The loss wiped a five-game winning streak, and 28-game home winning streak, for the Tigers. But Radford’s performance was the sign of a troublesome trend: Auburn loses when it can’t defend guards.
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
East Alabama family defying prognoses while serving the community
PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— Defying prognoses and serving the community, that’s what one east Alabama family is doing every day. Only one in 100,00 babies are born with lissencephaly. Three years ago on Oct. 21, 2019, one Pittsview, Ala. resident became the one. Meet Sophia Nichols. One month after she was brought home, doctors diagnosed her […]
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
