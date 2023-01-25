When Auburn touches down in Morgantown, West Virginia, for its contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, it’ll mark the beginning of an end. The matchup, which tips off at 11 a.m., will be the Tigers’ last in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’ll be West Virginia’s last game in the challenge, too, as this weekend marks the final installment of what came to be a decade ago, with the SEC pivoting to a similar set up with the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO