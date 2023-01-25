ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Winter storm warning issued for St. Clair, Sanilac counties

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2O6Y_0kQjGqxM00

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Blue Water Area from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

The forecast is calling for up to 6 to 8 inches of snow.

"Light snow will spread northward over...the I-69 corridor by around 7 a.m. resulting in just enough snow accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute," the warning states.

Several school districts are closed due to the weather.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Winter storm warning issued for St. Clair, Sanilac counties

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Heavier snow will lift into Central and parts of northern Michigan earlier in the day, but in Southeast Michigan, we should avoid it until later. Snow will be light to moderate at first but will get heavier later Saturday night.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash cleared on westbound I-94 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The multiple-vehicle crash that caused the closure of the westbound lanes on I-94 in Macomb County has been cleared. A crash has caused the closure of two lanes in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. MCSO shared the information regarding the...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
andnowuknow.com

Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
LAKE ORION, MI
Voice News

Algonac home harbored people crossing U.S.-Canada border illegally

A home in Algonac has been used to smuggle people crossing the border into the United States from Canada illegally, according to a federal court complaint. Darnell Alonzo Gordon, a U.S. citizen, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Jan. 10, when agents found him in a vehicle with a Brazilian national — who was also arrested — after observing a boat carrying three people exit Canadian waters and enter the United States earlier that day.
ALGONAC, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
tourcounsel.com

Lakeside Mall | Shopping mall in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Lakeside Mall, is one of the shopping centers preferred by residents. Since, in this place you can find clothing stores of different brands, restaurants with a wide culinary offer, spaces to enjoy an ice cream or coffee, among other things that you must discover for yourself when visiting this site.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lapeer restaurant owner paying down local school lunch debt

LAPEER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents that call Lapeer home consider the area a big little town. A slice of civilization with a local community cohesion. It's a city where "the sum is greater than its parts," said Jessica Harold. Harold, along with her partner in life and business Patrick...
LAPEER, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy