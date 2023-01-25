Man's body found inside car at towing business lot on Columbus' Far West Side

Columbus police detectives are investigating a suspected homicide after a man's body was found Tuesday afternoon inside a car at a towing business parking lot on the Far West Side.

The discovery was made around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on the lot of Woody's Towing Service, located at 606 Hilliard Rome Road.

Police said they were looking for a person who had been reported to have been missing for a week on the towing services lot, which is fenced in on Hilliard Rome Road and requires entrance from Manor Park Drive. Detectives who were searching found the man's body.

Because of visible injuries to the man, police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. The man who was found had not been identified as of early Wednesday afternoon by police, who also did not say whether the body found was that of the person previously reported missing.

Police also did not release where in the car the body was found or provide any additional details.

