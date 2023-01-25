Read full article on original website
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Why there are thousands of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 uncertified teachers in Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage.
939theeagle.com
Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
News-Medical.net
$2 million grant to help identify and avert threats for students in rural Missouri schools
As school safety remains a critical issue for students, teachers and families, researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others.
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
kjluradio.com
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
MO AG Bailey continues to call for resignations over Columbia drag show
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey continues to take aim at the Columbia Public School District, sending a second letter to the superintendent about a drag show. Several middle school students attended an annual diversity breakfast in Columbia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The program ended with a brief performance from a group that featured three drag performers. Bailey sent a letter to school district condemning its decision to subject children to what he calls an “adult themed” drag show performance.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN PREPARATION OF FORECASTED SEVERE WINTER WEATHER
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri. The Order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11....
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
kbsi23.com
MoDOT bracing for another winter storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The storm is a brewin’!. With another winter storm system on track to rip through the Midwest again – most notably southeast Missouri – the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions to plan ahead if you have to leave your residence Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
