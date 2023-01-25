Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star
Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."
Former WWE NXT Star Will Be Next To Face Bryan Danielson
An old-school slugfest is potentially on the cards for next week's "AEW Dynamite" as Timothy Thatcher goes on-on-one against Bryan Danielson. Thatcher, currently a member of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, was handpicked by MJF as Danielson's next opponent on the 1/26 "Dynamite" where "The American Dragon" put away Brian Cage in a singles bout. On the road to his Iron Man Match against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view, Danielson must defeat opponents handpicked by MJF every week until February 8, in order to receive a shot for the AEW World Championship. Thus far, Danielson has defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido and Cage on his road to Revolution.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
Backstage Update On Matt Riddle's Rehab Status
It was recently reported that Matt Riddle had failed a second drug test and would take time off to complete a six-week stint in rehab. As it happens, those six weeks are up, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has that not only is the "Original Bro" out of rehab, but he also received his blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu this past week while training under fellow martial artist Daniel Gracie.
Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize
The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.
Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense Will Be Against A Familiar Foe
Darby Allin will be defending his TNT Championship once again next week on "AEW Dynamite," as he competes against the man he defeated to win the gold, Samoa Joe. The current Ring Of Honor Television Champion is going to be out for revenge as he looks to reclaim the TNT title. To add to the stakes, the two will be competing in a no holds barred match.
Rhea Ripley Reveals New Royal Rumble Entrant
WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio training in the ring for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley confirmed that her "Dom-Dom" will be one of the entrants in the men's Rumble match. In the video, Dominik talked about his dad, Rey Mysterio, not teaching...
Mark Briscoe Honors His Late Brother Jay In AEW Debut
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" under the most heartbreaking of circumstances. Just over a week after Mark's older brother Jay was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another driver and left Jay's daughters seriously injured, the younger Briscoe stepped inside an AEW ring for the first time on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday.
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Paul Heyman Is 'One Of The Best Minds' In All Of Wrestling
Kurt Angle has been able to work with a wide variety of people throughout his time in the wrestling business, some of whom helped provide him with some great creative ideas to shape his WWE Hall Of Fame career. However, out of all of them, he revealed on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" that Paul Heyman was "one of the best minds I've ever known in wrestling."
Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury
It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.
Pro Wrestling Is Not Darby Allin's Number One Passion
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is known for a few things: being a talented professional wrestler, a daredevil inside and outside the ring, and a fearless skateboarder. His love for the extreme sport of skateboarding led him to make a recent appearance on the "Hawk vs. Wolf" show, where he revealed that he's been taking some time off from skating due to a recent mishap.
Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Why She's Nervous About Her First Royal Rumble
This Saturday, WWE presents one of its biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble. The two titular 30-person matches open the door for countless surprises to take place, whether it be shocking entrants, eliminations, or winners. One of the competitors in this year's Women's Rumble is Raquel Rodriguez, who admitted on the newest installment of "The Bump" that she's feeling waves of emotions heading into Saturday.
