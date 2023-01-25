Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Avatar: Way Of Water cruises past The Force Awakens to become 4th biggest movie of all time
James Cameron’s Avatar franchise creeps every closer to total domination of the planetary box office today, as Variety reports that Avatar: The Way Of Water has just passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens—the highest-grossing film in that particular franchise—in the all-time box office gross rankings. That puts Way Of Water, which recently cruised past $2 billion at the international box office, in fourth place overall, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame (at No. 2) and… two other James Cameron movies. (That’s Titanic, in third position, and the original Avatar, which reclaimed its spot at the top of the pile in March of 2021 when it returned to theaters in China, blowing past Avengers in the process.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in hot water after revealing a pair of Funkos in the forms of Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
Johnny Depp Had a Little Trouble Performing in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Because of too Much Green Screen
For Johnny Depp, acting around so much green screen and CGI for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ was a new and sometimes baffling experience.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
22 Cinematic Spots Every Movie Fan Must Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
A Few Tidbits of Classic Trivia For Film Buffs: A Brief Look Back at Yesterday's Hollywood
There are countless classic movies with countless classic bits of movie trivia - and here are just a few sound and site bites:. According to the Library of Congress, next to the word "love," the second most utilized word in film titles is "Paris," as in Paris Does Strange Things, The Last Time I Saw Paris, An American In Paris, Paris Playboys, Paris When It Sizzles, Last Tango in Paris, April in Paris, Is Paris Burning? and Paris, Texas.
A.V. Club
Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery
Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
ComicBook
Animation Dominated the List of Most-Streamed Movies in 2022
These days, it seems like streaming has become everything. From shows to movies, you can find just about anything online, and that includes brand-new releases. Of course, the industry is poised to flex in this new year, and data is starting to come out about its pace in 2022. And as it turns out, animation dominated the scene last year.
A.V. Club
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us
Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel It Ends With Us is getting its very own film adaptation with Blake Lively (A Simple Favor) and Justin Baldoni (Jane The Virgin) set to star, according to Deadline. Baldoni will also be directing and producing the project under his banner Wayfarer Studios for Sony Pictures.
A.V. Club
You People review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill riff over a barely there script
You People is a perfect movie for Netflix because it’s best watched for the first half hour and then turned off, which Netflix will count as a view anyway. Everyone wins, except those who hang in until the end, hoping the movie won’t slowly peter out after blowing through all the good jokes in the first act. Director Kenya Barris is best known as the creator of TV’s Black-ish, but as a filmmaker, he wrote Barbershop’s less-good sequel, Shaft’s less-good reboot, The Witches’ inferior remake, and yet another Cheaper By The Dozen that nobody asked for. You People marks his feature directorial debut, and since it’s a comedy about race, one might hope it would hew closer to his successful TV work. It does. But only for a moment.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
A.V. Club
Marc Maron goes From Bleak To Dark in the trailer for new HBO special
America’s foremost doom-and-gloom comedian Marc Maron returns to share his cheerful disposition. This February, he’s pushing HBO into the darkness. with a new hour-long comedy special, From Bleak To Dark, designed to help you laugh through the pain of living life as a human being. If the trailer for the special is to be believed, Maron’s doing just that.
Disney+'s silly, side-splitting superhero show is absolutely Extraordinary
Extraordinary is fresh, funny and has already been greenlit for a second season
A.V. Club
Oh god, Nicole Kidman is starring in another limited series
Nicole Kidman is teaming up with HBO once more for another (gulp) limited series. The Eyes Wide Shut actor is set to lead and executive produce the limited series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, The Perfect Nanny. PEN15's Maya Erskine will also star in the series, as well as write and executive produce the project.
