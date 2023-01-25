You People is a perfect movie for Netflix because it’s best watched for the first half hour and then turned off, which Netflix will count as a view anyway. Everyone wins, except those who hang in until the end, hoping the movie won’t slowly peter out after blowing through all the good jokes in the first act. Director Kenya Barris is best known as the creator of TV’s Black-ish, but as a filmmaker, he wrote Barbershop’s less-good sequel, Shaft’s less-good reboot, The Witches’ inferior remake, and yet another Cheaper By The Dozen that nobody asked for. You People marks his feature directorial debut, and since it’s a comedy about race, one might hope it would hew closer to his successful TV work. It does. But only for a moment.

2 DAYS AGO