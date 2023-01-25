Read full article on original website
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
Parkland Residents Injured in Crash
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
UPDATE: Chesterfield teen found safe after disappearance
Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash
A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident
Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
St. James man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Phelps County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl is headed to prison. Dennis Stanley, of St. James, pleaded down last week to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance were dropped. Stanley was sentenced to ten years in prison.
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation
A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital
FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
