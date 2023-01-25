ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Here’s what Michigan seniors evacuated from condemned building have faced for 6 months

ADRIAN, MI - Officials alerted dozens of senior residents six months ago that they needed to immediately leave Riverview Terrace Apartments. The apartment building at 400 College Ave. in Adrian was evacuated when the city condemned the building after the discovery of large cracks in the building’s foundation. City and Lenawee County officials worked to find temporary housing for more than 60 residents in the meantime.
MLive

Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MLive

GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers

BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate

JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
CBS Detroit

Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
WTOL 11

Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
The Flint Journal

