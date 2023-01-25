ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CBS Sports

How to watch College of Charleston vs. Hofstra: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1 The #18 College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. College of Charleston and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
live5news.com

Next storm system to bring rain, storms Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There’s a small chance of a strong to severe storm in the afternoon and evening (The Lowcountry is in a risk level 2 out of 5). The rain will begin to exit Wednesday evening with sunshine returning Thursday. Cooler weather will return as well after a one-day warm-up into the low 70s on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s, and maybe even 20s for some by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine, but clouds will increase Sunday. A shower may be possible very late in the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a deadly Thursday morning crash on Highway 41. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, died at the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stroke survivor reunites with co-worker who saved his life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old stroke survivor was reunited Thursday with a co-worker credited with saving his life. Shavon Felder noticed her Volvo co-worker Nate Robinson’s speech was slurred while he was talking with her last December. “When he first said my name, it was slurred, and I knew it wasn’t right. So, I […]
CHARLESTON, SC

