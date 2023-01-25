WOODBRIDGE, NJ — One lucky Powerball player from Port Reading is among 61 of the New Jersey Lottery’s 2022 millionaire prize winners. If this lone millionaire got sage advice from a lawyer or financial adviser, we – along with their family, friends and co-workers – will never know their name, or how they’re spending their new wealth. State lottery officials don't identify them. But, Woodbridge’s biggest winner bought their million-dollar Powerball ticket on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sunny Mart Food Store, 301 Port Reading Ave., state officials said. According to the NJ Lottery’s 2022 of million-dollar winners list, nearby Edison had more...

