Catonsville, MD

CBS Sports

How to watch College of Charleston vs. Hofstra: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1 The #18 College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. College of Charleston and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Lafayette wins 62-46 against Loyola (MD)

EASTON, Pa (AP) .Leo O'Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette beat Loyola (MD) 62-46 on Wednesday night. O'Boyle also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot League). T.J. Berger scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 7 from distance). Josh Rivera shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.
EASTON, PA
TAPinto.net

Paterson Schools Suffer Tough Losses on Court

PATERSON, NJ - The Eastside Lady Ghosts headed to Bayonne High School to take on the Bees in an out of conference matchup. Eastside suffered a 73-42 loss against a tough Bees squad that now sits 17-2 on the season. With the loss, the Ghosts boast a reocrd of 12-5 but remain on top of the Liberty in the Big North.  The game featured sophomore guard Nevaeh Banks leading the way, scoring 18 points, adding two rebounds and one steal. Senior forward Ronshanae Austin also added 12 points on offense and had a game high six rebounds and three steals. As a...
PATERSON, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Ridgefield

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey. The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Has One New Millionaire Among 2022’s NJ Lottery Winners

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — One lucky Powerball player from Port Reading is among 61 of the New Jersey Lottery’s 2022 millionaire prize winners. If this lone millionaire got sage advice from a lawyer or financial adviser, we – along with their family, friends and co-workers – will never know their name, or how they’re spending their new wealth. State lottery officials don't identify them. But, Woodbridge’s biggest winner bought their million-dollar Powerball ticket on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sunny Mart Food Store, 301 Port Reading Ave., state officials said. According to the NJ Lottery’s 2022 of million-dollar winners list, nearby Edison had more...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington teacher wins WDHA Teachers Who Rock award

IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington teacher, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Harvey Craig, won the 2023 WDHA Teachers Who Rock award. Craig has been a JROTC instructor at Irvington High School since 2004. Craig, along with retired Army Maj. Crosby Munro, has been mentoring young scholars to enter the workforce, college and the armed services.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NEWARK, NJ

