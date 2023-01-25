The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.

IRVING, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO