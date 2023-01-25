Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl
A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl. WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Texas man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl after authorities found counterfeit oxycodone during a traffic violation in Rankin County. Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said 28-year-old Carlos Martinez pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl on January 18, 2023. He was ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of […]
WAPT
240 pounds of marijuana, $80K in cash seized in Hinds County drug bust
JACKSON, Miss. — Four people are charged in connection with a $1 million drug bust. On Thursday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a U.S. Marshals task force, executed a search warrant at a home on Manhattan Road in Jackson.
WLBT
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man was convicted of trafficking heroin on Wednesday for trafficking the drug in Rankin and Hinds County in 2017 and 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Moore, 55, also known as “Mo Money,” conspired and supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi.
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings and violent crimes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings after a series of violent incidents in the city of Jackson. "What we are saying in this state, and particularly in the Capital City, is violent offenses are out of control. Particularly in the car space," Sen. Brice Wiggins said.
dpdbeat.com
OIS on Bahama Drive
The suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Bahama Drive, Joey Fraire, 18, died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital on January 25, 2023. The officer shot in the same incident has been released from the hospital. Original Post:. On January 25, 2023, at around 3:00 pm,...
dallasexpress.com
Potential Blackmail Motive in Kelley Killing
This week, Ocastor Ferguson was charged with killing Kayla Kelley. New reports suggest that the killing followed Kelley’s alleged threats to blackmail Ferguson. Ferguson, who is 32, is accused of murder, kidnapping, and arson after Kelley’s body was discovered earlier this month, as The Dallas Express previously reported.
KSAT 12
Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing deadly ricin to Trump, Sheriff Guerra and others
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to former President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons, federal records show. As part of a […]
irvingweekly.com
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers
The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released new information and body camera footage on Friday afternoon of a shootout that sent an officer to the hospital and killed a capital murder suspect on Wednesday. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said his officers feared for their lives at a news conference on Friday.
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
KWTX
Texas Woman sentenced in romance fraud scams
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (KWTX) - A Houston woman who admitted to a federal judge in Providence, RI, that she collected and banked more than $1.26 million of the more than $2.5 million she and co-conspirators bilked from the unsuspecting victims of internet-based “romance scams” that they executed, was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison.
Austin Chronicle
State Admits Execution Drug Is Expired, Doesn’t Really Care
District Judge Catherine Mauzy tried to keep Texas from killing Robert Fratta. At a Jan. 10 hearing on the afternoon of Fratta's scheduled execution, Mauzy agreed with attorney Shawn Nolan that the pentobarbital used by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to execute death row inmates was likely expired, meaning that the state's mere possession of the drug, much less its use, is illegal. She also ruled that TDCJ hadn't denied Nolan's contention that the drug could cause "torture, ill treatment, or unnecessary pain." The judge issued a temporary injunction forbidding officials from using their expired pentobarbital on any inmate.
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Shooting Videos Involving Man They Say Pointed a Gun at an Officer
Fort Worth Police released two videos Thursday that they say show a man pointing a gun at an officer moments before he was shot. In a statement released on video, Fort Worth Assistant Chief of Police Robert Alldredge said a woman called 911 on Jan. 21 to report that her brother, 35-year-old Hector Galvan Montelongo, pulled out a gun during an argument. She told 911 operators that he was still at the home and had put the gun in his pocket. As officers drove to the home, 911 operators were told the man was still armed but had gone into the backyard.
