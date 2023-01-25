The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.

