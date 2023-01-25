ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

CBS Sports

Xavier vs. Creighton: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A couple of surging Big East squads will battle Saturday on CBS as Creighton hosts No. 13 Xavier in a rematch of a Jan. 11 thriller in which the Musketeers pulled out a critical 90-87 win. That loss dropped the Bluejays to 3-3 in Big East play, but they since have recovered well by winning their last three games to enter the second meeting at 12-8 (6-3 Big East) and fourth in the league standings.
OMAHA, NE
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston

Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
dayton.com

Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this

Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
DAYTON, OH
MassLive.com

WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost

The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WORCESTER, MA
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
CINCINNATI, OH

