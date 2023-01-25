Read full article on original website
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
CBS Sports
Xavier vs. Creighton: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A couple of surging Big East squads will battle Saturday on CBS as Creighton hosts No. 13 Xavier in a rematch of a Jan. 11 thriller in which the Musketeers pulled out a critical 90-87 win. That loss dropped the Bluejays to 3-3 in Big East play, but they since have recovered well by winning their last three games to enter the second meeting at 12-8 (6-3 Big East) and fourth in the league standings.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
