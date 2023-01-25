Read full article on original website
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
CBS Sports
Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule
During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday
Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
CBS Sports
Why Jordan Poole's shot that led to Stephen Curry's ejection in Warriors-Grizzlies wasn't that bad
Jordan Poole had himself an eventful 80 seconds to close the Warriors' wild win over Memphis on Wednesday night. After attempting a somewhat ill-advised 3-pointer that irked Stephen Curry to the point the Warriors star hurled his mouthpiece into the stands, which led to his being ejected, Poole redeemed himself by producing the game-winning layup off a baseline out-of-bounds play as Golden State escaped with a 122-120 victory.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Nets willing to trade Seth Curry, Joe Harris; playoff contenders interested in Fred VanVleet
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Comes off bench once again
Middleton chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets. Middleton has played exactly 15 minutes in his two games since returning to action, scoring a combined 18 points while going 6-for-15 from the field in that span. He's going to be eased back into action, and his fantasy value should begin to increase when -- and not if -- he returns to the starting unit, as Pat Connaughton has been starting at small forward over him.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win
Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
NBA Trade rumors: Alex Caruso available for multiple picks; Jazz consider three players untouchable
Another day, another set of trade rumors as the NBA's deadline approaches. We are now less than two weeks away from the final buzzer, and we're still waiting on the sort of moves that tend to define a deadline. That hasn't been for lack of trying. There has been plenty of news surrounding what teams are trying to accomplish over the past several days, and on Friday, we have a whole new batch to sift through.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 17 points in win
Beal provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Rockets. Beal had a rough shooting performance, but his contributions still lifted Washington to victory. He's been remarkably consistent of late, putting up at least 17 points in each of his four outings since returning from injury and shooting 47.5 percent from the field in that span.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
LeBron James record tracker: Lakers star on pace to break Kareem's all-time scoring mark at home
After a 46-point showing against the Clippers on Tuesday, LeBron James followed up with 20 points in the Lakers' 113-104 win over the Spurs on Wednesday that also marked the return of Anthony Davis and the L.A. debut of Rui Hachimura. With the 20, James continues to close in on...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece into stands out of frustration with Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies battled Wednesday in the latest chapter of one of the NBA's growing rivalries, but Stephen Curry wasn't allowed to take part in the final 74 seconds of the nail-biting win due to one of the more bizarre ejections you'll ever see. With...
