It’s been a while since we’ve had to deal with something like this. A 15-point loss to West Virginia at home. At home. This is the definition of ennui, as the French would say, this is profound sadness, chagrin, or disgust. Apparently it can also mean disagreeableness. I am guessing that every single one of us fit in one of these definitions, whether it be sadness, chagrin, disgust or disagreeableness. Just pick one and go with it.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO