Wichita, KS

thesunflower.com

Final report out: Sixteen programs at Wichita State marked as ‘review and monitor’

In a report from a consulting firm hired by the Kansas Board of Regents, more than 80% of degree programs at Wichita State have been flagged as “optimize” or “review and monitor,” meaning these degree programs fail to show program growth, positive headcount in degrees, and/or positive degree production. Sixteen undergraduate degree programs made the report’s “review and monitor” list — the lowest level of program health, according to the report.
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sunny and warmer today... BIG changes on the way this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but later today will feel better. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 50s this afternoon underneath a bright, blue sky. Arctic air will return to the state tomorrow. While the Wichita area warms into...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
Wellington Daily News

Taking a Shot at Shot Show

For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pastor, former WPD officer offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita pastor Kevass Harding, a community leader and former officer with the Wichita Police Department, said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around the footage from Memphis that shows five police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. What stands out to him, he said, is what appeared to be a complete lack of training among the officers involved. As a former officer, Rev. Harding said he can’t understand why the arrest appeared so chaotic and violent.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS

