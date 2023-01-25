Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
thesunflower.com
Final report out: Sixteen programs at Wichita State marked as ‘review and monitor’
In a report from a consulting firm hired by the Kansas Board of Regents, more than 80% of degree programs at Wichita State have been flagged as “optimize” or “review and monitor,” meaning these degree programs fail to show program growth, positive headcount in degrees, and/or positive degree production. Sixteen undergraduate degree programs made the report’s “review and monitor” list — the lowest level of program health, according to the report.
A shot of a lifetime for one Newton High student
The Tri-County Basketball League is dedicated to students who have disabilities.
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KWCH.com
Sunny and warmer today... BIG changes on the way this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but later today will feel better. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 50s this afternoon underneath a bright, blue sky. Arctic air will return to the state tomorrow. While the Wichita area warms into...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
Local bakery sees rise in business thanks to playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend's playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.
WIBW
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Wellington Daily News
Taking a Shot at Shot Show
For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
KWCH.com
Wichita pastor, former WPD officer offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita pastor Kevass Harding, a community leader and former officer with the Wichita Police Department, said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around the footage from Memphis that shows five police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. What stands out to him, he said, is what appeared to be a complete lack of training among the officers involved. As a former officer, Rev. Harding said he can’t understand why the arrest appeared so chaotic and violent.
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
KAKE TV
Police identify Kansas hunter who died after dog stepped on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The man killed over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle was Joseph Smith. Smith was 30 years old and was from Wichita. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
