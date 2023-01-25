Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/25/2023
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
What You Need To Know About Chicago’s First NASCAR Street Race
NASCAR fans in Chicago, get ready for an exciting new event coming your way in July 2023. The sport's first ever street race in Chicago will take place on July 9th and 10th, and it promises to be an action-packed weekend filled with racing, concerts, and fun for the whole family.
Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni
CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
wpsu.org
Remembering longtime Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer
Radio host Lin Brehmer was a Chicago institution. He died earlier this week. For decades, Brehmer was the voice many Chicagoans woke up to. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIN BREHMER: Well, I, for one, am glad you could join us this morning on 93-XRT. I'm Lin Brehmer, your best friend in the whole world.
Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago
Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago. According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
mysundaynews.com
Golf balls ‘FORE’ a cause
HUNTLEY — Jim Moellendorf, a Sun City resident collects golf balls. Through the efforts of many friends and fellow golfers, he has collected thousands of them. Moellendorf donates 100 percent of the proceeds of the sales to the Grafton Food Pantry. “The sales have allowed me to donate about $3000 in 2022. This is matched 8 to 1 in groceries by the Illinois Food Bank. That’s $24000 in groceries to feed the hungry,” Moellendorf said.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Eater
Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?
Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
Here's How Much Snow Is Predicted To Hit Chicago This Weekend
Commuters will want to allocate extra time for their morning drive to work.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Skilling: First of 3 snow systems to blanket Chicago area Wednesday
For the latest on Wednesday’s Winter Weather, visit our latest story here. Winter 2022-23 looks in the next one to two weeks to be catching up on lost time. Two and possible as many as three snow systems will have to be monitored between now and mid-next week. The...
Comments / 0