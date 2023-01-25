Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas State vs. Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #5 Kansas State Wildcats will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive. K-State lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when they met last February, and they...
The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina
After a close win at Arkansas, will Alabama be able to shock the country and beat the Gamecocks?
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings
247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
Examining South Carolina's Revitalized Offense
With multiple departures of high-impact players and the addition of more weapons, South Carolina's offense has a slightly new look which we will examine.
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp
Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed one of their final targets from the 2023 recruiting class, wideout Elijah Caldwell.
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
coladaily.com
W.J. Keenan basketball player chosen to play in McDonald’s All American Game
A girls varsity basketball player at W.J. Keenan High School has been selected as one of the top players in the country to showcase at the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in March. The top 48 girls and boys high school basketball players in the country are selected to...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
abcnews4.com
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
