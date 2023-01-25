ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Still skating after all these years

If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
Turnto10.com

Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun

The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Nationally ranked! Ponaganset wrestling team cracks U.S.'s top 50

GLOCESTER – Mike Joyce remembers very well his third season as the head coach of the Ponaganset High wrestling team. It was the 2016-17 season, and after spending the past two winters in Division II, Joyce felt it was time to move his program, which had averaged a dozen dual-meet victories over its past six years, to the state’s top division.
SCITUATE, RI
middletownri.com

Remember The '38 Hurricane

The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Police React to Tyre Nichols Beating Death in Memphis

Police on the SouthCoast are responding to the beating death of a Memphis man, allegedly at the hands of police officers, following a traffic stop earlier this month. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – are facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
johnstonsunrise.net

Fishing show gearing up

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Flood warnings for area rivers

After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
motifri.com

It’s On Us: An interview with Dewayne “Boo” Hackney

Dewayne “Boo” Hackney is a legendary community organizer, barber, father, husband, brother, musician, and so much more. His commitment to justice especially here in Providence cements his legacy as one of our City’s most Beloved Community heroes. This piece is dedicated to my brother, Bucky. He paid...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I., (WJAR) — Firefighters fought a barn blaze in Coventry late Thursday night. The Coventry Fire District responded around 9:00 p.m. to a fire on 16 Mile Road. Fire officials say there were no people or animals inside the barn. There was a horse roaming the area, but...
COVENTRY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy