Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Related
New additions look to spark URI football in 2023
The University of Rhode Island football program made some big additions during the signing period via the transfer portal, hoping that experience could help the Rams get back to the playoffs for the first time in over 35 years.
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with IU winning the first 67-51 at home and OSU taking the second 80-69. The Buckeyes...
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
Valley Breeze
Still skating after all these years
If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
Diocese of Providence welcomes coadjutor bishop
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun
The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
Valley Breeze
Nationally ranked! Ponaganset wrestling team cracks U.S.'s top 50
GLOCESTER – Mike Joyce remembers very well his third season as the head coach of the Ponaganset High wrestling team. It was the 2016-17 season, and after spending the past two winters in Division II, Joyce felt it was time to move his program, which had averaged a dozen dual-meet victories over its past six years, to the state’s top division.
middletownri.com
Remember The '38 Hurricane
The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
SouthCoast Police React to Tyre Nichols Beating Death in Memphis
Police on the SouthCoast are responding to the beating death of a Memphis man, allegedly at the hands of police officers, following a traffic stop earlier this month. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – are facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
johnstonsunrise.net
Fishing show gearing up
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
ABC6.com
Flood warnings for area rivers
After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
motifri.com
It’s On Us: An interview with Dewayne “Boo” Hackney
Dewayne “Boo” Hackney is a legendary community organizer, barber, father, husband, brother, musician, and so much more. His commitment to justice especially here in Providence cements his legacy as one of our City’s most Beloved Community heroes. This piece is dedicated to my brother, Bucky. He paid...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I., (WJAR) — Firefighters fought a barn blaze in Coventry late Thursday night. The Coventry Fire District responded around 9:00 p.m. to a fire on 16 Mile Road. Fire officials say there were no people or animals inside the barn. There was a horse roaming the area, but...
Comments / 0