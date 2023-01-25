Read full article on original website
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
CBS Sports
How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.
Officials: VCU student killed was crossing street on campus
A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student was killed crossing a street on the school's main campus Friday morning, according to university officials.
commonwealthtimes.org
‘Harrowing and disturbing’: President Rao addresses MCV’s historical ties to slavery
“MCV was built and operated using the labor of enslaved people,” stated VCU President Michael Rao in a university address last month. “Their work supported the lives of physicians, and their bodies were used without permission for medical research.”. VCU commissioned a 75-page report to “fully understand the...
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Virginia Business
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
southernhomemagazine.com
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia
The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
VCU student dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street
A Virginia Commonwealth University student is dead after she was hit by a car on Laurel and West Main Streets Friday morning.
athleticbusiness.com
Students, Parents Urge Virginia's Largest School District to Provide More Athletic Trainers
Parents and students in a school district in Virginia are urging leaders to provide more athletic trainers for student-athlete safety. The Fairfax County School District is Virginia's largest school system, and WJLA-TV reported that there is growing concern athletes don't have the necessary support as athletes face risk on the field.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Offering diners the ultimate twofer, Longoven will debut a new Northern Italian concept inside its Scott’s Addition restaurant this week. Taking over the front half of the space as well as the patio, Lost Letter will serve rustic, authentic dishes inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy. Splitting the space allows the team to home in on their celebrated tasting menu while presenting guests a choose-your-own-fate dining experience. (Richmond magazine)
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event
Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
