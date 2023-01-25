ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia

The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
Richmond Food News: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Offering diners the ultimate twofer, Longoven will debut a new Northern Italian concept inside its Scott’s Addition restaurant this week. Taking over the front half of the space as well as the patio, Lost Letter will serve rustic, authentic dishes inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy. Splitting the space allows the team to home in on their celebrated tasting menu while presenting guests a choose-your-own-fate dining experience. (Richmond magazine)
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event

Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.
