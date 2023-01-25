Read full article on original website
Virginia vs. Boston College: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3 The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. BC and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
Billy Packer, Wake Forest basketball alum and longtime hoops analyst, dies at age 82
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died at age 82. His son and current ESPN broadcaster, Mark Packer, shared the news on Twitter. He told the Associated Press his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the past three weeks and ultimately passed from kidney failure.
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
Greensboro Police: Randleman Road Truist Robbery Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale, 28, for the Randleman Road Truist Bank robbery on Monday. Police say that Harrelson-Tisdale has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and given a $100,000 bond.
Winston-Salem man dead in fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Davie County: troopers
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another […]
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
