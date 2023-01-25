Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3 The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. BC and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO