ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Virginia vs. Boston College: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3 The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. BC and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL

NC high school football state records: Most state championships

Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy