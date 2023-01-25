ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester

Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off

Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us.
LOUISVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
MEMPHIS, TN

