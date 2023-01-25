LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO