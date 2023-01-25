ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

San Luis Obispo Tribune

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of yet another double-digit loss in conference play, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling to Notre Dame in attempt to capture their first win against ACC competition. The Cardinals looked sharp right out of the gates against Boston College, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AL.com

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Wednesday. Cunningham, a Montgomery native, becomes the sixth quarterback for this year’s game, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. He joins Houston’s Clayton Tune, TCU’s Max Duggan, BYU’s Jaren Hall, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent as signal callers for the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY

