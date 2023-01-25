Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of yet another double-digit loss in conference play, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling to Notre Dame in attempt to capture their first win against ACC competition. The Cardinals looked sharp right out of the gates against Boston College, but...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Walz fumes after Louisville loses another double-digit lead in loss at Wake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz is not a happy man. He got a technical foul for a comment he made to an official with his team down only 4 and 23 seconds to play in Thursday night’s 68-57 loss to Wake Forest. But that was just a...
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Wednesday. Cunningham, a Montgomery native, becomes the sixth quarterback for this year’s game, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. He joins Houston’s Clayton Tune, TCU’s Max Duggan, BYU’s Jaren Hall, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent as signal callers for the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)
$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest. The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs. Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference...
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
wdrb.com
Lexington NICU rejoicing after 'miracle baby' thriving after surviving minutes with no heart rhythm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
WLKY.com
Walnut Street Revue: Jammin' With The Blues in Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walnut Street Revue is celebrating its 12th year this weekend. This year's event is called "Jammin' With the Blues" and will celebrate the history of Black Louisville mixed in with the blues and jazz music. The event recalls the history of when Louisville's Walnut Street served...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
