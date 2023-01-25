Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball program receives commitment from Class of 2025 recruit Kelis Fisher
UConn women's basketball got its first commitment of the Class of 2025 Friday afternoon. Point guard Kelis Fisher committed to the Husky program via her Instagram account. She captioned her post: "I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches. I'm taking my talents to UCONN." Fisher is the...
darientimes.com
5 Connecticut high school boys basketball players we missed in the preseason 25 players to watch
The 25 boys basketball players to watch list includes a group we think will make an impact on a given season and are worth checking out in person at some point. There is no exact science to this — not everyone you list is always going to pan out. Then there are several more players you consider, then decide to leave off. Not everyone can make it.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus
The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
UConn student’s death on Storrs campus not being treated as suspicious
A student's death on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus is not being treated as suspicious, school officials said Friday.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Has a $100,000 Powerball Winner
One Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Wednesday night, according to the CT Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night were 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball was 18. Powerplay is X2. Both winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay. It was not...
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Cop Charged In Memphis Beating Death Played Football At Bloomfield High School
A former Connecticut high school football player has been identified as one of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officer Desmond Mills Jr. lived in Hartford County and graduated from Bloomfield High School where he...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has made the most of the late January open water, with a number of successful kayak trips. He’s been splitting his time between CT and RI, and has found nice catches of salmon, rainbow trout, yellow perch, and largemouth bass. The salmon have been falling for inline spinners, while the best trout action has come from slow-trolling spinners and small Rapalas. The fish seem to be hanging on drop-offs near heavy weedlines, and while the fights are sluggish due to the cold water, there has been no lack of action. Second hand reports from holdover bass anglers are still reporting steady catches in the Housatonic, along with scattered but relatively steady catches from the Eastern CT rivers.
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
Brewbound.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
When will it start snowing in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Gov. Lamont: Close 'loopholes' in assault weapons ban
Thursday’s announcement is Lamont’s second major gun control proposal this week.
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
1 dead following Westbrook motel fire
WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
