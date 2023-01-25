ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS Sports

How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin updates Max Klesmit's status following 2-game absence

Max Klesmit missed Wisconsin’s losses to Northwestern and Maryland because he suffered facial injuries from an elbow to the face in the win over Penn State on Jan. 17. According to Wisconsin, he required 16 stitches in his lower lip and cheek. However, the junior guard appears on track to return to the lineup when the Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten) host Illinois (14-6, 5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Wisconsin Badgers News: UW Falls to Maryland, 2024 CB Decommits, More

It has been a busy few days for the Wisconsin Badgers. Don’t worry; BadgerNotes has you covered with a quick roundup of all the news you may have missed. Wisconsin Badgers basketball fell to Maryland on Wednesday evening 73-55. In an abysmal defensive showing, Wisconsin couldn’t climb back into it after falling behind at the half.
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson

A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech

The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell. On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season. The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort ...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI

