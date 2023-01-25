Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?
As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
guthrie.org
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District Councilman
The Elmira City Council has appointed a new District 2 councilman to fill the seat until January 2024 after former Councilman Brent Stermer won a seat on the Chemung County Legislature in November 2022, leaving his City seat vacant.
Touch Of Texas Brings Music And Memories To Help Local Family
There is a lot going on at Touch of Texas (TOT) on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Every Wednesday, they have free line dancing and Thursday is Open Cornhole and free admission country shows on most Saturday nights. TOT also has many national country acts coming to town including Diamond...
BorgWarner to close Ithaca plant by end of 2024
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — BorgWarner automotive manufacturer will be closing their valvetrain production facility and valvetrain research technical center located on Warren Rd, Ithaca, NY, a BorgWarner spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 9. According to the company, the closure will take place in 2024 and all activities will be consolidated into existing BorgWarner facilities by the […]
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Ithaca. It runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Wednesday. Snow showers will give way to sleet in the afternoon, with a small amount of ice possible. Total accumulation of sleet and snow is estimated between 2 and 4 inches. A blustery day will see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in the afternoon and into the evening. Snow and freezing rain are also likely Wednesday evening as temperatures drop. Additional snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
Binghamton man sentenced for stealing truck, television
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison for stealing a truck and a television.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
ithaca.com
Candor, SVE Schools Merge Athletic Teams
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Candor Central School District's Board of Education met for the first time since November, due to Winter Storm Diaz canceling its December meeting, and discussed merging four of the school’s athletic teams with Spencer-Van Etten's teams - baseball, softball, and both boys and girls' golf - combining all the sports with the exception of softball.
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ithaca.com
Elmira Man Guilty of Manslaughter
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the...
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
Take a look at road conditions in Elmira as the snow keeps falling
Drivers should be careful hitting the streets today, as constant snowfall is expected to make roads slick across the Twin Tiers.
