Genshin Impact: Xiao build and materials guide

Kit out the Conqueror of Demons.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to pull Xiao in his character banner , you’re probably looking for the best Genshin Impact Xiao build .

The Yaksha, who relies on his proficiency with polearms, is most suitable in the role of the Main DPS character on your team – in layman’s terms: he’s the one doing the most damage. He has a strong Elemental Burst that deals area damage and does not depend on triggering reactions to inflict devastating harm.

Once you’ve activated his Elemental Burst you’ll want to repeatedly jump into the air and use Xiao’s plunge attack to maximize his damage output. It looks and feels very funny to do this the first few times, but proves to be highly effective.

However, there is only a limited selection of Support characters that really suit Xiao, so you should definitely make sure you have the right supporting cast to go along with him. Otherwise, even a well-built Xiao won't be very effective. The amount of suitable characters has risen since Xiao’s last rerun, though, so the prospects have never looked brighter.

Best Xiao weapons – Genshin Impact

With Xiao you don't need to pay attention to any extraordinary scaling with certain stats – for more damage, simply maximize his Attack value to boost his standard attacks. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is the best weapon for him. It increases his Attack value and weapon damage a little after each hit – this effect can be stacked seven times. This is fantastic for a long series of hits while Xiao's Elemental Burst is active.

Here are Xiao’s best weapons in Genshin Impact:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star polearm)

(5-star polearm) Staff of Homa (5-star polearm)

(5-star polearm) Vortex Vanquisher (5-star polearm)

(5-star polearm) Deathmatch (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Blackcliff Pole (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) White Tassel (3-star polearm)

Xiao holding the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, one of his best weapon options. HoYoverse

Best Xiao artifacts – Genshin Impact

Vermilion Hereafter initially increases your Attack value by 18 percent when wearing two pieces. When you carry four pieces of this set, it provides the Nascent Light effect when a special ability is triggered. This further increases the Attack value by up to 40 percent while the set’s wearer takes damage – which is a given for Xiao, since his Elemental Burst consumes some of his HP.

Alternatively, you can opt for two pieces each of Gladiator’s Finale and Viridescent Venerer or a full set of the newer Desert Pavilion Chronicle . All of these options roughly provide the same damage output on Xiao, so you should choose what you’re using based on the pieces’ stats.

Ideally, you’ll want the following stat distribution on your artifact set:

Flower : HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)

: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats) Plume : Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)

: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats) Sands : Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)

: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack, Energy Recharge (secondary stats) Goblet : Anemo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)

: Anemo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats) Circlet : Critical Hit Rate / Critical Hit Damage (main stat), Critical Hit Rate / Critical Damage, Attack %, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)

Xiao requires a specific support cast to function well. HoYoverse

Best Xiao teams – Genshin Impact

Xiao is a strong Main DPS character, but needs special support for it. He moves around the field a lot, which doesn't make Energy Recharge easy, and he continuously loses HP during his Elemental Burst. These weaknesses need to be compensated for.

Xiao (Main DPS), Albedo (Sub DPS), Jean (Support), Zhongli (Support)

This team increases Xiao's survivability thanks to the consistent shield generation of Albedo and Zhongli, who also contribute some damage with their constructs. Jean heals Xiao and provides the necessary Energy Recharge to power his Elemental Burst, acting as a battery.

In addition, the two of them combine to generate a higher movement speed for the entire squad through their Anemo Resonance, which increases Xiao's mobility – this is important for him because he often pushes enemies away and has to chase after them. If you have a C4 Jean, she also provides additional damage for Xiao, making this combination even more efficient.

Xiao (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Faruzan (Support), Diona (Support)

Individual components of this squad are replaceable, though the general structure should remain intact. Diona or Layla are perfectly fine alternatives to Zhongli, as they also contribute shields and – in Diona’s case – even provide additional healing.

Jean's place can be taken by characters such as Bennett or Qiqi. Bennett heals Xiao and increases his damage, Qiqi has quite a mobile healing ability that fits well with the Yaksha.

Other fantastic options to accompany him include Fischl and Raiden Shogun as batteries, as well as Sucrose and Faruzan as Anemo supports. They provide Anemo Resonance and shred the enemies’ elemental resistances.

Xiao ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Xiao’s upgrade all the way to level 90 requires you to invest the following materials:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

x6 Slime Condensate x18

x18 Slime Secretions x30

x30 Slime Concentrate x36

x36 Qingxin x168

x168 Juvenile Jade x46

x46 Mora x2,092,530

You can farm Vayuda Turquoise by defeating any Anemo affiliated bosses such as the Anemo Hypostasis and Stormterror in Mondstadt or Setekh Wenut in Sumeru. Slime materials are easy to come by through slime mobs you encounter everywhere in Teyvat. Qingxin are found all over Liyue, but particularly in the mountainous regions of the country where the Adepti dwell. Lastly, Juvenile Jade is obtained from the Primo Geovishap boss in the west of Liyue.

To upgrade Xiao’s talents to their highest level, you’ll also need these items:

Slime Condensate x18

x18 Slime Secretions x66

x66 Slime Concentrate x93

x93 Teachings of Prosperity x9

x9 Guide to Prosperity x63

x63 Philosophies of Prosperity x114

x114 Shadow of the Warrior x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

x3 Mora x4,957,500

You already know where to get slime materials. Scrolls of Prosperity are found in the Taishan Mansion domain in Liyue on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Shadow of the Warrior is a boss material that drops after defeating Childe/Tartaglia in Liyue. Finally, the Crown of Insight is a common reward during events and can also be obtained from regional reward mechanics like the Thunder Sakura in Inazuma or the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru.