Pokémon VGC: All the changes to competitive Pokémon in Series 2
By Georgina Young
Video Games on FanNation
3 days ago
Paradox Pokémon will be allowed in ranked battles for the first time
From Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Pokémon’s competitive play will enter Series 2, bringing a number of changes to the best meta teams. For the first time, Paradox Pokémon will be allowed, and we are likely to see a number of them used in matches. They all have 570 base stat total, making them almost as powerful as Legendaries, and they have a range of types that can be useful. Here’s the breakdown of how the metagame will change.
The upcoming Series ruleset will run for two months until Friday, March 31, 2023, when we will see changes to the number of usable Pokémon. Banned Pokémon apply to both singles and doubles matches, but any Pokémon are still allowed to be used in friendly matches.
