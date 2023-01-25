Think You Know How To Use Apple Watch? Wait Until You See This Viral TikTok Hack

Millions of people worldwide wear Apple Inc.’s AAPL smartwatch, but do they explore its full potential? Sadly, not. If you have an Apple Watch, it’s time to try this viral TikTok hack.

What Happened: A TikTok user, who goes by the handle "Elly Awesome" and has 1.2 million followers on the platform, shared a video on improving the performance of an Apple Watch.

"Elly Awesome" says that an Apple watch could be easily controlled using hands-free gestures. To activate this feature, users need to unlock their iPhone and go to Watch, then Accessibility, Assistive Touch and, finally, tap on Hand Gesture. Then set an activation gesture like double pinch or clenched fist and the feature is ready.

This hack works on Apple Watch Series 6, 7 and SE with the latest OS versions.

At the time of writing, the video had been liked by over than 2.2 million people.

Watch the video here:

@ellyawesometech :magic_wand::male_mage: :face_with_hand_over_mouth: INSANE HANDS-FREE CONTROL OF YOUR Apple Watch :watch:️:crystal_ball::sparkles: #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok #applewatch #accessibility ♬ original sound - Elly Awesome

Why It’s Important: The Apple Watch is said to be more than just the average wearable device and it can, at times, even play a significant role in saving people’s lives.

Last week, it was reported that a 59-year-old English woman credited the Apple Watch for saving her life as it alerted her about an irregular heart rhythm.

Last year, a 17-year-old Indian boy used Apple Watch Series 7 to contact family and friends after falling into a 150-foot valley.