45 years ago today: The blizzard of 1978

I was 3 and half years old. I remember my mom opening the back door and the snow was taller than I was.
Indy only got 16 inches of snow. Drifting made it worse, but good grief. We got 38 inches of snow that day and more wind, plus it was colder. Already had snow on the ground and it continued all month.Central Indiana folks think they got something major. Indy got the equivalent of a good but not uncommon snowstorm for the Lake effect areas. Kind of like South Carolina people thinking they are having a natural disaster over 3 inches.
I was a young buck who decided to defy Mother Nature and went out in that mess. I ended up nosing my car into a snow bank and had to call my cousin (via CB radio) to come and get me
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
Much colder air moves in next week
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Indiana’s Weather Update
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
WRTV's meteorologists discuss truth in weather reporting for News Literacy Week
Neighbors helping neighbors during snow storm
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
ISP will remove abandoned vehicles on interstate for winter storm
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
WRTV
Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.https://www.wrtv.com/
Comments / 15