'The Last Of Us' HBO Series Strikes Gold: Massive Increases In Videogame Sales Push Other Studios To Double Down On Screen Adaption Strategy

By Franca Quarneti
 3 days ago
The Last of Us” TV series, which premiered on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD’s HBO on Jan. 15, 2023, has been highly rated by audience members and critics alike and was watched by more than 4.7 million viewers on the night of its release.

The show’s success is clearly benefiting the videogame by the same name, which was originally launched in 2013 by Sony Group Corp SONY’s Naughty Dog. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the game’s 2022 Play Station 5 remake reentered the UK sales charts at No. 20 with a 238% increase in sales for the week of Jan. 21, 2023.

Moreover, its PS4 predecessor, "The Last of Us: Remastered," also saw a significant boost with a 322% increase in sales, placing it at No. 32.

However, it's worth noting that the numbers reflect only physical sales, so it remains unknown how many viewers rushed to play the game digitally via PlayStation's storefront, as per IGN.

‘The Last of Us' Success Paves the Way for More Gaming Screen Adaptations

HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Netflix NFLX’s “The Witcher,” and Paramount+ PARA’s “Halo,” are examples of the growing trend of video game adaptations, which presents an opportunity for major game developers.

In an interview with Digiday, Jason Altman, the Senior Vice President of Ubisoft UBSFF's film and television division, discussed the French videogame publisher’s strategy to capitalize on this new tendency.

During the exchange, Altman talked about the upcoming “Assasin’s Creed” series that will air on Netflix.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to create a flagship series,” he said. “‘Assassin’s Creed’ is particularly well-suited to television; I think it offers a really broad and long runway to explore “Assassin’s Creed” over the long term.”

The SVP of Ubisoft’s film and television division also revealed the company is working on a feature film based on “Just Dance” with Sony Screen Gems: “I think it’s a really fun opportunity to explore the world of ‘Just Dance,’ the world of music and the world of dance in a big fun family film.”

Furthermore, Ubisoft has a Paris-based unit that’s focused on animated projects. Among other projects, the unit is working on a new series based on the “Splinter Cell” games.

“I think our adaptations have the potential to reach anyone and everyone who thinks it’s cool. Games pull from popular media and popular culture, and I think you have the opportunity to appeal to both fans of the franchise, fans of the game, and also to fans of thrillers, fans of action movies,” Altman concluded.

The company with headquarters in Saint-Mandé is going through hard times: since July 2022, Ubisoft has canceled seven titles in total (and its game “Skull and Bones” has been delayed six times).

Continue reading: Ubisoft CEO Owns Up To 'Ball In Your Court' Remark To Employees Over Game Delays

Fun Fact

Did you know there's a scene on "The Last of Us" that shows a lot of weed? Check it out!

Photo: Courtesy HBO.

