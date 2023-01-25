Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
United Launch Alliance's 1st Vulcan Centaur rocket arrives in Florida for debut flight
The first of a new generation of United Launch Alliance rockets has arrived at its Florida spaceport to prepare for a debut flight.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
abandonedspaces.com
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Houston Chronicle
Rocket Lab launches for first time from Wallops, Va.
Rocket Lab, one of the most successful space start-ups since SpaceX, launched its Electron rocket for the first time Tuesday evening from NASA's Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. The Electron rocket blasted off from a refurbished launchpad at about 6 p.m. and could be seen from the D.C. metropolitan...
NASA's new asteroid-hunting telescope is made to protect Earth from disaster
NASA's NEO Surveyor telescope will advance planetary defense efforts by hunting asteroids that be hazardous to Earth.
NASA announces plans for a nuclear rocket that brings man on Mars on step closer
NASA is eyeing the late 2030s for sending humans to Mars and it could use a nuclear-powered rocket that would dramatically reduce the seven-month journey for those spacefaring heroes.
SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission
SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
Gizmodo
Freaky Spiral Over Hawaii Likely Caused by SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket
Last week, astronomers at a Hawaiian observatory spotted a spiral-like structure over Maunakea. A SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is the likely source of the strange atmospheric feature, as this sort of thing has happened before. The spiral was seen during the early morning hours of January 18, the same...
San Diego’s General Atomics Could Build Nuclear Spacecraft for 2027 NASA Flight
The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday. NASA will partner with the U.S. military’s...
traveltomorrow.com
Satellite constellations and rocket launches are threatening the ozone layer’s recovery
Despite the encouraging news coming from the United Nations saying the ozone’s layer is on track to heal by 2040, rocket launches deploying mega-constellations of satellites continue posing a threat to the Earth’s protective layer. 1. Satellite mega-constellations. Orbiting around Earth today are 7,790 intact satellites, of which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NASA funding space plane that will fly on Saturn’s moon Titan
NASA is funding a space plane that will fly on the Saturn moon of Titan. The TitanAir craft would soar through the skies of the icy world before landing on its lakes. The space agency said this month they have selected the concept as part of experimental space technology for initial study.
teslarati.com
SpaceX to launch asteroid mining spacecraft alongside private Moon lander
SpaceX customer Intuitive Machines says it will use spare capacity on one of its Moon lander launches to send startup AstroForge’s first asteroid prospector spacecraft into deep space. Intuitive Machines’ second Nova-C Moon lander is scheduled to launch no earlier than (NET) Q4 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9...
Industrial Distribution
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches First Electron Mission from U.S. Soil
Rocket Lab USA today successfully launched its 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia. The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24th from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
NASA is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate the use of a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, the two agencies announced in a statement Tuesday.
New asteroid expected to make very close pass to Earth this evening
Earth is set for a very close shave with a small asteroid Thursday just five days after it was discovered by an amateur astronomer in Crimea, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
