Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?
It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
What needs to be open 24 hours in Montrose
Remember back in the day when you could go to the grocery store at say midnight I know Montrose is a small town. But there are a few places that would be great to have open 24 hours. Denny's is the one place that is. And of course gas stations.
