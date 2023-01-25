Rock Ridge construction projects updated

VIRGINIA/EVELETH—Some “exciting things” are happening for Rock Ridge’s North Star Elementary students ahead of having a future new school building.

Sixth graders at their temporary location at the former Franklin Elementary in Eveleth have been engaging in project-based learning, applying skills to activities they are interested in, such as fantasy football, making movies, authoring books, cooking, using chemistry in the real world and running a newspaper.

Principal Scott Manni spoke briefly at Monday night’s regular Rock Ridge School Board meeting about the weekly program—part of the district’s “vision” for students to apply real-life skills—prior to updates on Rock Ridge’s buildings, including the future North Star school being built in Virginia.

Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt said Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation granted a $4.7 million loan to the district to finish construction. The grant is earmarked solely for North Star, including finishing the building as planned and installing furniture and a playground.

Representatives from the construction firm, Kaus-Anderson, noted that North Star Elementary is currently 24% complete and is projected to be finished by January 2024, allowing time for finishing touches inside for the following school year.

The Rock Ridge High School is 97% percent complete, and demolition projects are 87% complete, according to the firm.

Schmidt said upcoming discussions with the state Legislature to explain “our unique situation” are planned to seek additional funding for demolition, including taking down the Virginia High School and following through with plans including building a playscape.

Kraus-Anderson Senior Project Manager Patrick Gallagher and other company representatives provided a quarterly update on the Rock Ridge projects.

Construction has “progressed significantly” and overall it is “on schedule,” he said, noting that the Laurentian Elementary “was completed some time ago, we are wrapping up the high school,” and work continues at the North Star location. Any additional funding acquired would “take down the Virginia High School.”

The project currently has about 50 workers per day, with 10 district contractors active on sites. There have been zero lost-time accidents or Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations or citations, Gallagher said.

Most outbuildings, including stadium storage, are expected to be finished later this year.

Schmidt noted that a “group of individuals have ideas” for converting the vacant Gilbert school buildings into a “drone-robotics makerspace,” with other possible additions such as a day care and programs such as summer camps.

The old Franklin Elementary will be used for one more full year to house North Star students until that structure is complete, he said, adding that the City of Eveleth has “the right of first refusal” on the Eveleth buildings. No one has “actively” expressed interest in those structures, Schmidt said, and while he said he “doesn’t want to speak for the City of Eveleth,” there could be future plans to build housing at those sites.

Schmidt said there has been much talk about the Rock Ridge project being $20 million “over budget.” He said there have also been “a whole series of things” that has happened to assist with the project, such as contributions of $2.5 million and more than $3 million from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert respectively, interest on bonds that was $2.6 million higher than expected, and community and private donations earmarked for certain improvements at the campus.