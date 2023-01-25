Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 1/24, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.49%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

Silvergate Cap Cor SI 58.36%

Marathon Digital H MARA 53.99%

Upstart Hldgs Inc UPST 35.8%

Ezcorp Inc EZPW 23.56%

Encore Capital Gp ECPG 23.42%

Hci Group Inc HCI 22.55%

Trupanion Inc TRUP 21.18%

Sofi Technologies SOFI 20.82%

Lemonade Inc LMND 19.84%

World Acceptance WRLD 13.49%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE