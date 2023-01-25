The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that five fatal snowmobile accidents have occurred so far in 2023. These are in addition to two fatal crashes that happened in December of ‘22. In all seven fatalities during the current season, collision was the common thread, with all but the most recent two involving fixed objects. One of the two on January 26th involved a collision with another snowmobile, and the other was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO