Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana

As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts

(The Center Square) — Georgia officials say a new post-election survey vindicates changes to Georgia’s voting law. The survey — a poll of 1,253 registered Georgia voters who voted in the 2022 midterm election — found that an overwhelming majority (98.9%) reported no issues casting a ballot. "Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure, and accessible," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "The data...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia lawmaker wants to end 'transcript ransom' at colleges

ATLANTA — A Georgia legislator has written a bill to eliminate 'transcript ransom,' forcing colleges and universities to provide transcripts to graduates – even if the graduate owes money to the college. Students enroll in Georgia colleges, leaving with tens of thousands in debt every single year. And,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Read Brian Kemp’s statement on the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols after video of the arrest was made public:. “Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest,” Kemp said.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia Senate Republicans reveal their legislative agenda

Georgia Senate Republicans announced an agenda for this year’s legislative session Thursday that combines proposals recommended by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp with some of the Senate’s own initiatives. Like the governor, the Senate Republican Caucus says they will focus on the economy, education, health care and public safety....
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia's Kemp: 'We are putting precious state dollars where our priorities are'

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touted state investments in education and healthcare during his first State of the State address of his second term. "We are putting precious state dollars where our priorities are, including every level of education to grow a generation of highly skilled workers," Kemp, a Republican, said, according to his prepared remarks. The governor said his amended fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 budgets...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 42

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday […]
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Georgia produce group celebrates award winners at highly attended show

Georgia produce group celebrates award winners at highly attended show. Attendance at the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, which was Jan. 5-8 in Savannah, Georgia, was back to pre-pandemic numbers. Chris Butts, executive director of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Association (GFVGA), said attendance was more than 3,000, an...
SAVANNAH, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE

