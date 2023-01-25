Read full article on original website
SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm
Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator
The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
Breaking: Coinbase fined $3.6M in the Netherlands
De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central Bank, fined cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million), due to non-compliance with local regulations for financial service providers, according to a Reuters report on Jan 26. The exchange reportedly failed to obtain the necessary registration to offer services in the Netherlands...
Former Polygon VP of growth shares the secrets behind major partnerships
Ethereum scaling solution Polygon has witnessed a lot of adoption through partnerships with major brands like Starbucks and Adidas, which has increased the network’s popularity among cryptocurrency users. In the latest episode of the Hashing It Out podcast, Arjun Kalsy, Polygon’s former vice president of growth, breaks down how the network has attracted partnerships with major brands and how the project is driving mass crypto adoption.
Solana DeFi project Friktion shuts down its user platform
Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Friktion is shutting down its user interface and urging customers to withdraw their assets from the protocol, according to a statement on Jan. 26. The project’s website will no longer deliver the same services, operating in a withdrawal-only mode for all Volts and making deposits...
Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
Binance stablecoin BUSD sees a sharp market cap drop amid solvency and mismanagement worries
Stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market help provide U.S. dollar-pegged tokens within the volatile industry. In bull markets, the market capitalization of stablecoins tends to decrease as investors flock to more volatile assets; and in bear markets, investors seek shelter in low-volatility stablecoins, thus increasing their market caps. On Jan. 26,...
Carbon Browser launching across several platforms
The Carbon Web3 browser by Carbon X Labs is set to launch its native token, CSIX, across five different launchpads over the next two months. This presents a unique opportunity for crypto investors to capitalize on the launch of a new token before its underlying technology is adopted by the masses.
UK’s FCA hints at why it’s only given 15% of crypto firms the regulatory nod
Despite the plans to turn the region into a bustling crypto hub, the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog says it has given the all-clear to only 41 out of 300 crypto firm applications seeking regulatory approval to date. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented the new cryptocurrency-focused regulations on...
New Ripple president says her job is to continue to scale amid crypto winter
Monica Long has been named the new president of Ripple, moving up from general manager. Long joined the company in 2013 as director of communications and expanded her role last year from general manager of RippleX, the blockchain development side of the business, to general manager of the company as a whole, adding RippleNet, the company’s financial network, to her purview.
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
TradFi and DeFi come together at Davos 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Traditional finance, or TradFi, continues to explore the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, with the World Economic Forum holding more workshops and...
Binance tightens NFT rules: Nifty Newsletter, Jan. 18–24
In this week’s newsletter, read about how nonfungible token (NFT) sales reached 101 million in 2022. Learn how NFTs can be used to summon defendants who cannot be reached using traditional methods, and see how toys play a role in the NFT and Web3 ecosystem. Check out how Binance is tightening its rules on NFT listings, and don’t forget this week’s Nifty News, featuring the resurgence of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s NFTs.
Scalable Solutions Introduces Lite Instant Exchange: A Gateway to 300+ Million Users in Crypto
January 27, 2023 – Scalable Solutions introduces its newest product, Lite Instant Exchange. Lite Instant Exchange is a white-label tool for exchanges to attract and retain crypto-curious customers at the start of their digital asset journey. Scalable Solutions is a global fintech infrastructure and software powerhouse. Since 2013, their...
Data shows pro Bitcoin traders want to feel bullish, but the rally to $23K wasn’t enough
Bitcoin (BTC) price had a mixed reaction on Jan. 25 after the United States reported a 2.9% gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Still, the sum of all goods and services commercialized between October and December grew less than 3.2% from the previous quarter.
Leaked bids: Binance, Galaxy Digital among secret bidders for Celsius assets
At least five firms placed bids on Celsius Network’s crypto assets, including Binance, Bank To The Future and Galaxy Digital, according to leaked information shared by crypto blogger Tiffany Fong. Fong, a follower of Celsius developments who shot to fame after several exclusive interviews with Sam Bankman-Fried following FTX’s...
‘Victims of Ankr exploit’ group unhappy with 50% reimbursement
A group calling itself “Victims of Ankr Exploit” have claimed that its members lost over 13,000 BNB liquid staking coins (over $4 million worth at the time of writing) as a result of the Dec. 2 Ankr exploit, but have not been adequately reimbursed by the Ankr company.
White House science office calls for comments on its digital asset research agenda
The administration of United States President Joe Biden is continuing to develop its National Digital Assets Research and Development Agenda. In a request for information (RFI) dated Jan. 26 and previewed by the Federal Register, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) invites comments to help it identify agenda priorities. Individuals and organizations may submit comments of no more than 10 pages in length by March 23.
Aave purchases 2.7M CRV to clear bad debt following failed Eisenberg attack
According to a new post on Jan. 26, Marc Zeller, integrations lead at decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave, stated that the firm purchased 2.7 million Curve (CRV) tokens, which would clear “excessive remaining bad debt” within the next 15 hours over a dozen transactions. The move follows the community approval of Aave Improvement Protocol (AIP) 144, which deployed a swap contract that acquires 2.7 million units of CRV, with a USD Coin (USDC) spend limit of $3,105,000 and a maximum unit value of $1.15 per CRV.
Moody’s to build scoring system for stablecoins: Report
Risk assessment firm Moody's Corporation is allegedly developing a scoring system for stablecoins, with analysis for up to 20 digital assets, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The system, which appears to be in the early stages of development, will evaluate and rate the quality of the attestations...
